7-Eleven Workers Savagely Beat Cigarette Robber on Video

7-Eleven workers opened up a can of whoop ass on a thief in a California store ... and the brutal attack was captured on video.

Check out this insane footage ... which begins with the suspect emptying packs of cigarettes from shelves into a large trash bin on wheels in the 7-Eleven store in Stockton.

As the man continues to steal tobacco, one employee starts pointing at him and complaining while someone else off-camera asks if the place is insured.

Then another worker confronts the guy, grabbing him and pulling him to the ground. A third employee dashes out of a back room and goes to town on the dude, wildly whacking him with a huge wooden stick.

The robber can only scream in pain and beg for mercy ... but he isn't getting any from the staff.