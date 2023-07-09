New Video Shows Gunman Rob Toy Store With Kids Inside

Play video content Mesa PD

Shocking new video shows a gunman sticking up an Arizona toy store while kids are frozen in fear with their hands up.

The surveillance footage, recently obtained by AZFamily news, captures the masked thief brandishing his pistol as he barges into Teddy Bears El Paraiso in Mesa, AZ, on April 16.

He first points the gun at two customers and orders them to stand against a wall along with three children -- one of whom was playing on the floor.

The intruder then goes to the counter and demands money from the register as the scared customers raise their arms above their heads.

A shop manager starts handing over bills to the robber, who suddenly gets impatient, reaching over the counter and grabbing the cash drawer.

Meanwhile, another shopper unwittingly walks into the store and he, too, ends up against the wall with his hands up.