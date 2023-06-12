Marshalls Stun Gun Thieves Captured After Wild Police Pursuit

Play video content TMZ.com

The two females caught on video using a stun gun to jack a cart full of stuff from a Marshalls are finally in jail -- this after cops say they were led on a wild police pursuit.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the girls -- who were seen on video deploying a stun gun to rob a Studio City Marshalls last week -- were arrested Sunday and taken into custody ... but not before they led police on an insane chase through the South Bay.

We're told the young ladies have allegedly hit other Marshalls stores in L.A. County -- however, cops say it appears they only used the stun gun in that one instance Wednesday.

As for how they were eventually caught, welp ... it sounds like something out of a movie. Hawthorne PD says a call came in for a robbery yesterday at a clothing retail store ... and that witnesses saw the 3 women fleeing in a white Audi sedan.

HPD says a responding officer saw the vehicle on the road and attempted to initiate a stop -- but they say the car failed to yield and then turned into a dead-end alley ... only to turn around and drive straight forward toward the officer who was in hot pursuit.

Police say the Audi slammed into the cop car, and continued to drive away ... leaving the cruiser seriously damaged. As the Audi continued to drive, law enforcement claims it hit 2 other vehicles on the road before officers were finally able to get them in cuffs.

Cops say the suspects are all minors -- aged 13, 16 and 17 -- and that they were treated at a local hospital before being hauled off to jail. BTW, we're told three of these girls are the same ones involved in the Studio City incident, and that only 2 of them were seen in our video from last week.