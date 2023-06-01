New Video Shows Brazen Gunpoint Robbery in Chicago

Play video content

A brazen gunpoint robbery in broad daylight was captured on dramatic video -- kicking off another crime-filled day in the Windy City.

Check out footage, obtained by NBC Chicago, which shows the gun-wielding thieves in masks approaching several people outside a house on Sunday morning.

The criminals ordered one guy to the ground and rifled his pockets for money. They also frisked two other men to steal whatever they had before fleeing. What's scary ... the suspects pointed their firearms directly at the victims throughout the whole ordeal.

CBS Chicago interviewed Vincent Galena Jr. whose dad was one of the victims. Galena said his father, Vincent Sr., blocked a doorway to protect family members who were sleeping inside their home.

Galena also said Vincent Sr. was ready to "fight back" if the gunmen tried to force their way inside the house.

Vincent Sr. was robbed of his money to buy construction tools and lost an entire day's pay, Galena added.

NBC Chicago said the theft was just the latest in a string allegedly committed by the same group of bandits.