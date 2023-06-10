Thieves Use Taser On Marshalls Security Guard, Make Off With Cart of Goods

Play video content TMZ.com

We've seen thieves in action at stores across the country in some pretty wild clips -- but these two are taking it to another level -- using a Taser to get away with a cart full of goods.

The wild video, shot Wednesday in the middle of the day at a Marshalls in Studio City shows a pair of women trying to leave with a cart full of stolen merch -- you see the building's security guard tried his best to stop them ... and that's when things escalate.

One woman pulls out a Taser, and you hear the snapping and popping during the tug-o-war as she threatens the security guard with the weapon. During the melee, you hear a woman's voice yell at him to back up, and scream, "You can't touch us!"

Unclear if the guard actually gets zapped ... but it certainly appears like the Taser makes contact at one point. A witness tells us the guard also seemed to have been injured.

Finally, the guard gives up ... and the two women shuffle away with the stolen goods before loading them into their car and taking off.

Law enforcement sources tell us the two women were long gone by the time cops got to the scene, but the incident is being investigated as a robbery because the Taser is a weapon.