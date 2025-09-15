Arizona Man Beaten Up, Arrested for Urinating in Theater During 'Demon Slayer'

One moviegoer took being in Surprise, Arizona, a little too literally ... as he allegedly whipped out his member and relieved himself in the middle of a movie -- surprising several fellow patrons.

A spokesperson for the Surprise Police Department tells TMZ ... officers responded to a disturbance call at the local AMC Theater Friday evening, after a male patron allegedly urinated inside a theater during a showing of "Demon Slayer."

A man at a cinema in Arizona, USA stared urinating during a movie, he splashed some of it on a kid.



He was beaten senseless by the child's father and arrested by Police pic.twitter.com/5G2Q8D19Mw — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) September 14, 2025 @Basil_TGMD

Witnesses told the responding officers that others in the theater confronted the alleged culprit ... with footage of the apparent faceoff now making the rounds online.

Watch the video ... you can see a few men wailing down on the suspect, while a family with a young child looks on. Chaos ensues until a theater employee barges in, turns on the light, and orders everyone to calm down.

Cops say the urination suspect, named Limil Hull, was arrested and booked on charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal damage, and refusing to provide a truthful name.

Hull, who has already appeared in court in the Phoenix area, has since been released without bail.