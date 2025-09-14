Instagram-Famous Cop With 1 Million Followers Arrested for Domestic Battery

Tommy Norman, the North Little Rock police officer who turned his beat into a viral brand and racked up over 1 million Instagram followers, has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

The department confirmed Sunday that Norman was booked on one count of domestic battery in the third degree after officers responded to a late-night call Saturday.

According to the arrest report, cops spoke with Norman's wife, who appeared visibly upset and told officers he struck her on the chest with the back of his hand during an argument. Officers saw what appeared to be a slight injury. Norman reportedly claimed he was only blocking her hand after she slapped at him.

Jail records show Norman, who's a 27-year veteran of the force, is currently being held without bond. The department says he has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal case and an internal review.

Norman is no ordinary cop. He became a nationally recognized figure for his grassroots community outreach, traveling through neighborhoods to connect with residents and share the moments online. His viral clips earned him praise across the country and even the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from Joe Biden in 2021.