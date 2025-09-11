Marselles Brown Arrest Video Appears To Show Him Asking For Call To NBA Star Son

Play video content

Marselles Brown appeared to instruct one of his family members to call his NBA star son, Jaylen Brown, just after he was placed into custody for allegedly stabbing a man during a parking lot dispute in Nevada last month.

Marselles' apparent request was captured on Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department video TMZ Sports has just obtained.

In the footage, right after Marselles had been told he was about to be hauled off to jail over allegations he tried to kill a youth football coach during a spat over a door ding -- the elder Brown seemingly told someone nearby to notify his son of what was happening.

"Tell [inaudible] to call Jaylen," Marselles can be heard saying in the vid. "Call Jaylen."

It's, of course, unclear if Marselles was attempting to get a hold of the Boston Celtics forward or another person with the same name. Reps for Jaylen did not have a comment on the matter when we reached out Thursday.

Sources close to Jaylen had previously told us the former NBA Finals MVP and his dad were not close. Jaylen himself just recently dodged questions about Marselles while out at LAX.

Marselles is currently facing multiple felony charges stemming from the incident, including one count of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon. His attorney, Arnold Weinstock, claimed last month his client's actions were self-defense.

Play video content

His wife, meanwhile, told cops at the scene of his arrest that Marselles' alleged stabbing victim attacked first.