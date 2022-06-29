Bison Attacks Man and His Family At Yellowstone National Park

Play video content Rob Goodell

A scary moment for a man and his family, when an angry bison charged the group, goring one person and sending them to the hospital.

It all went down on Monday, the 34-year-old man and his family were walking on a boardwalk near the animal at Yellowstone National Park. Apparently, the trio got a little too close for comfort to the bison, who charged them ... knocking the man and a child to the ground.

Officials say the man was gored, suffering injuries to his arm and sending him to the hospital for treatment.