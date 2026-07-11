Late South African Star Jayden Adams' Partner Shared Loving Post For Him Before World Cup

Jayden Adams' partner shared a loving tribute to the soccer star before the World Cup ... and it shows just how much time she thought the young man had.

Aqueelah Chloe Adendorf posted about Adams on May 27 -- a couple weeks before the tournament started -- sharing photos of the pair grinning wide.

In her caption, Adendorf wrote she was so proud of Jayden for everything he'd accomplished ... writing, "I don’t think you even realize how inspiring you are. You deserve every single moment of this because I’ve seen how much you’ve worked for it."

She added she would always be his biggest supporter, loudest cheerleader and safe space for Adams.

Chloe also wrote, "This is only the beginning for you, my love. May God continue to guide your steps, protect you, and open even bigger doors for your future. Keep shining, keep believing, and keep making us proud. Your hard work is finally paying off and I know there’s still so much more greatness waiting for you."

The words are far more tragic now ... given Adams passed away recently.

South Africa's minister of sport, arts and culture, Gayton McKenzie, announced the news, calling him "one of its brightest young talents," per the BBC. A cause of death has not been revealed.

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Chloe also posted about his passing ... thanking Jayden for their wonderful relationship and writing, "A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever."

Adams played in three of South Africa's four matches at the 2026 World Cup.

He was 25.