'Baddies' Star Tommie Lee Arrested for Battery in Miami

Current "Baddies" and "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Tommie Lee ended her Sunday night in handcuffs ... as cops arrested her over a weird incident that allegedly went down at LIV Nightclub.

According to Miami PD records, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, cops arrived on the scene to find Tommie being restrained by a man who claims he had just been assaulted by the 39-year-old reality star.

The man told cops he was standing outside the entrance to LIV when he was approached by TL, who he thinks was trying to hand him an unknown object. The guy says he didn't accept the item, because he'd never met Tommie.

He claims Tommie then became belligerent and aggressive ... and allegedly said she would have him killed.

According to him, Tommie eventually got physical ... poking him in the face during their altercation, which proved to be the last straw for him.

The police report states the man immediately grabbed Tommie by the arms, turned her around and held her until the cops arrived.