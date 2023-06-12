'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Ariane Davis Arrested For DV In NYC
6/12/2023 3:45 PM PT
"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" alum Ariane Davis' recent trip to NYC may have been more trouble than it's worth ... we've learned the reality TV star was arrested and booked on an assault/domestic violence charge.
According to law enforcement sources ... NYPD officers responded to a 911 call early this morning at a New York City-area hotel where Ariane and a female friend were staying.
We're told when officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with scratches to her face, neck and cheek ... which she said was the result of a verbal altercation that turned physical.
We're told the woman refused medical attention but cops still cuffed and booked Ariane for misdemeanor DV assault.
Ariane has been off 'Love & Hip Hop' for years but apparently, drama still follows closely.