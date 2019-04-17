'L&HH' Star Tommie Lee Denied Entry into Court's Mental Health Program

Tommie Lee's past is coming back to bite her ... because prosecutors say her lengthy rap sheet means she's ineligible to enter a mental health program -- which would have spared from time behind bars.
We broke the story ... the 'Love & Hip Hop' star submitted a petition in her child abuse case to allow her to get treatment for a serious mental illness, which she claimed she was diagnosed with around the same time she was charged with child abuse in Georgia.
Tommie got her answer -- no can do.
According to a new legal doc obtained by TMZ ... the Assistant District Attorney determined Lee's criminal history and background -- along with other evidence, facts and allegations -- "make her an inappropriate candidate for an accountability court."
As we reported ... Tommie was indicted in January on multiple child abuse charges for allegedly assaulting her middle school-aged daughter. She's facing 7 charges, and since she's been shut down for the mental health program -- she could get up to 54 years in prison, if convicted.
Lee was arrested twice before in connection to this case -- once for the alleged assault in October, and again less than 24 hours later for violating a court order to stay away from her kid.
She was also tossed back in jail in March for showing up drunk for a hearing in the case.
As for her mental health issues ... Tommie told our Raquel Harper she's bipolar in a 2016 episode of "Raq Rants."