'L&HH' Star Tommie Lee Back in Jail After Drunk Court Appearance

'L&HH' Star Tommie Lee Back in Jail ... Showed Up to Court Drunk!!!

Tommie Lee needs some serious help, because she's back in jail for being extremely drunk ... during a court appearance!

The former 'Love & Hip Hop' star showed up to court last week in Cobb County, GA for a hearing in her child abuse criminal case. Law enforcement sources tell us she appeared to be intoxicated -- so much so the judge ordered her to undergo drug and alcohol testing immediately.

Spoiler alert -- the new mug shot was also a dead giveaway -- but she failed. We're told Tommie's BAC was 0.16 ... twice the legal limit, and a violation of her bond. Tommie was arrested on the spot, and no bail's been set yet.

You'll recall ... Tommie was trying to get approval to move to Cali for work while she was out on bond, but a judge shot her down ... citing her long rap sheet as the reason. She's currently facing multiple charges of child abuse for her October 2018 arrest.

According to prosecutors, Tommie disrupted her daughter's class, slapped her hands and face, dragged her out by her hair and slammed her into a locker. She was indicted earlier this year, and faces up to 54 years in jail if convicted on all 7 charges.

As it stands, she might be behind bars until her trial starts. We've reached out to Tommie's attorney for comment ... so far, no word back.