'Love & Hip Hop' Star Tommie Lee Indicted on Child Abuse Charges

'L&HH' Star Tommie Lee Indicted on Child Abuse Charges ... Faces 54 Years in Jail

Exclusive Details

'Love & Hip Hop' star Tommie Lee has been indicted on multiple child abuse charges -- and the details of the alleged assault on her kid are horrific.

According to the indictment filed by the state of Georgia -- and obtained by TMZ -- Tommie Lee went to her young daughter's middle school this past October and allegedly disrupted the class, slapped her daughter on the hands with her purse strap, slapped her across the face, dragged her down the hall by her hair ... and threw her into a metal locker.

Tommie faces 7 charges in the indictment, and 3 of 'em are felonies. The rest are misdemeanors. If she's convicted on all seven ... prosecutors tell us Tommie could be locked up for up to 54 years.

We broke the story ... Tommie was arrested twice in connection to this case -- once for the alleged assault, and again less than 24 hours later for violating a court order to stay away from her kid ... whom we're told she went to see less than 3 hours after being released from jail.

She's been in and out of jail (and back again) repeatedly over the past couple years now -- all while appearing on "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta." Tommie reportedly said she'd be quitting the show.

Makes sense ... she's got bigger fish to fry right now.