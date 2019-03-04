'L&HH' Star Tommie Lee Not Going Back to Cali, Cali, Cali ... Move Shut Down in Court

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Tommie Lee Can't Move to Los Angeles, Judge Blocks Her

EXCLUSIVE

'Love & Hip Hop' star Tommie Lee desperately wants to move to Cali, but the judge just told her ... I don't think so -- and it's all due to her long criminal history.

Remember, Tommie is out on bond in her Georgia child abuse case ... and according to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge denied her request to move to L.A. for work. She also asked to ditch her ankle monitoring device, but again the judge said no way after reviewing her lengthy rap sheet.

In docs, the judge noted her criminal history stretches back some 15 years with multiple convictions for theft, fraud and deceptive conduct ... even while on probation.

It damn sure didn't help her case that Tommie was arrested twice within 24 hours for the child abuse case that prompted her wearing the monitoring device.

As we first reported, she's been indicted and faces a possible 54 years in prison.