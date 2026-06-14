'Love & Hip Hop' Star Michael Blackson Agrees to Pay Ex Child Support

"Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star Michael Blackson settled up with his close friend and baby mama Nadia Beddini and agreed to pay her thousands per month in child support ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Michael will pony up $4,500 per month in support for their nearly 1-year-old son, Kweku, and pay Nadia $5K for her lawyer fees for the case.

This is a custody settlement ... meaning Michael and Nadia agreed on all the terms, and the judge signed off on the deal.

The pair agreed to joint legal and physical custody, meaning the kid will spend time with each parent and they'll share in the decision-making responsibility regarding all major issues involving the health, education, and welfare of their little one.

Interestingly, the docs say Michael can't take Kweku outside the United States without written approval from Nadia, but Nadia can head out of the country as long as she gives him written notice and an itinerary. The pair have previously flown to Ghana to introduce Kweku to Michael's family.

As we told you ... Kweku was born within 2 months of Michael's son with his ex-fiancée, Rada Darling.

Nadia told TMZ she and Michael had been friends for years before they started hooking up, and she said the pair planned on having a baby together. She also told us Rada was well aware of their relationship.

However, Rada told us a different story ... saying she always knew there were other women in Michael's life but didn't know the extent of his relationship with Nadia until her pregnancy was revealed while filming "Love & Hip Hop."