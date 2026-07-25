Oliver Tree's Celebration of Life, Watch Live

Oliver Tree's friends and family are laying the star to rest Saturday ... and we're live streaming the whole event so fans can grieve him.

Logan Paul, Diplo, Ethan Klein, Aaron Mercury and more of Oliver's loved ones are set to serve as guest speakers during the memorial service at UCSC Quarry Amphitheater in Santa Cruz, CA which will kick off at any moment.

As you know ... the event poster also promises unreleased video content, live music and more -- so it's sure to be an affair that will long live in the memory of fans.

Oliver died in a helicopter crash last month when his craft collided with another in Brazil. Oliver was one of six people who were killed.

An art foundation dedicated to his memory was launched after his passing ... and stars like Post Malone paid tribute to him.

Fans have already shown the star love ... including at Venice Beach late last month in honor of what would've been his 33rd birthday.