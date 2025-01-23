Tony Rock Says Trump's Second Term Is Not a 'Gold Mine' for Comedians

Play video content TMZ.com

Tony Rock says he's not cheering on a second Donald Trump term as president ... admitting there will be more joke opportunities, but he's not feeling like comedians have struck gold.

We caught up with the comic at LAX Wednesday ... and, we had to ask him about Trump ascending to the highest office in the land, again, earlier this week.

Rock starts by joking about an interaction he had with a drug-sniffing dog while getting off the plane in L.A. ... claiming he hadn't seen one in a while, but he did at LAX -- when its handler was allegedly encouraging the animal to check only Black travelers for drugs.

TR says he immediately thought "Automatically, we back on that bulls***."

We then asked if comedians can at least rip more content for jokes when it comes to Trump's headlines ... and, while Tony says they can because they're reporters who put a funny spin on the news, he says he wouldn't use the term "gold mine" because he's not feeling a lot of good fortune.

Rock says it's the job of comedians like him to try to find humor in "all the f***ed up stuff" Trump plans to do.

As you know ... Trump was inaugurated as the country's 47th president Monday -- and immediately went about signing a series of executive orders doing everything from pulling out of the World Health Organization to changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Tony talks about some of these executive orders, too ... listen to the end of the clip to hear his raw thoughts on any person of color who voted for DJT.