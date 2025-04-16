Cam Ward Drops Major Hint Titans Will Select Him W/ 1st Pick In NFL Draft

While football fans wait to see who the Tennessee Titans select with the first overall pick in next week's draft, Cam Ward dropped a major hint that Roger Goodell will call his name first next week at the podium!

22-year-old Ward picked up the sticks to stream a little bit of Fortnite Tuesday night, and as he played, fans asked the University of Miami star QB questions about his favorite NFL players.

Wide receivers?

Cam Ward’s top 4 WRs in the league: pic.twitter.com/5XtVgxPwYH — the metten burger 🫢🫳 (@themettenburger) April 16, 2025 @themettenburger

[Calvin] Ridley, Ja'Marr [Chase], Justin [Jefferson] and for my last one, Treylon Burks," he said.

Now, it could be he's just a big fan of the route tree that Ridley and Burks possess, but it certainly raised eyebrows having them alongside Jefferson and Chase.

The hints didn't stop there ... Cam was asked about his top four running backs, and he included the Titans current backfield of Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

Cam Ward knows exactly where he’s going 😂



Chat: “Who’s your top 4 running backs in the league right now?”



Ward: “Tony Pollard… Spears” pic.twitter.com/clzbYyzeiy — the metten burger 🫢🫳 (@themettenburger) April 16, 2025 @themettenburger

He also called Brian Callahan -- Tennessee's second-year head coach -- the best coach in the NFL.

Now, it could be the world's biggest coincidence (it's not), or Ward could be making his case to the org., but let's be real. Most people expect he'll be the first University of Miami player drafted first overall since Vinny Testaverde did it in 1987.

Along with his private workout with the Tennessee, the Cleveland Browns are the only other team CW worked out for leading up to the draft, indicating he didn't expect to fall past two.

