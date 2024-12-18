Titans Coach Insists Team Isn't Soft In Epic Rant, 'Shove That One Right Up Your Ass'

Play video content

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is adamant his team isn't soft ... and he's telling anyone who disagrees with him to shove that notion "right up your ass!"

Callahan went on a two-minute diatribe about his squad during a testy meeting with reporters Wednesday afternoon ... insisting the guys in his locker room are nothing but "tough f***ers."

He said repeatedly he thinks his team plays hard ... and just because the Titans are 3-11 this season doesn't mean they won't hit their opponents in the mouth over and over again on Sundays.

"I'm not going to stand for anybody calling this football team soft," the 40-year-old said. "I think that's bulls***."

"If there's opinions out there that feel that way," he continued, "they don't know anything about NFL football."

Despite Callahan's rant -- there are plenty of Tennessee fans who feel differently from Coach. After all, the Titans have only won twice in the months of October, November and December combined.

But, Callahan's making it clear physicality is absolutely not the issue.

"I'd like you to walk in there and call one of these guys soft," he said, "and see what happens."