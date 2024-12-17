Mike Vick To Become Norfolk State Head Football Coach

Michael Vick is taking on a new challenge -- the former NFL superstar is reportedly the next head football coach at Norfolk State!!

According to reporter David Teel, the four-time Pro Bowl selection is set to replace Dawson Odums on the sidelines ... after he was fired for going 15-30 over his four years at the helm.

While the 44-year-old has plenty of experience on the gridiron, the one area he doesn't have much expertise in is a coach -- as this job will mark the first time he throws on a headset.

He spent time under some of the most respected minds in football over the course of his 13-year career ... including Andy Reid and Mike Tomlin. Vick also spent time as a coaching intern with the Chiefs in 2017.

Before switching to coaching, Vick was an NFL analyst for FOX Sports ... joining the network in 2017.