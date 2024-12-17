Mike Vick To Become Norfolk State Head Football Coach
Mike Vick Call Me Head Coach ... Reportedly Taking Norfolk State job
Michael Vick is taking on a new challenge -- the former NFL superstar is reportedly the next head football coach at Norfolk State!!
According to reporter David Teel, the four-time Pro Bowl selection is set to replace Dawson Odums on the sidelines ... after he was fired for going 15-30 over his four years at the helm.
While the 44-year-old has plenty of experience on the gridiron, the one area he doesn't have much expertise in is a coach -- as this job will mark the first time he throws on a headset.
He spent time under some of the most respected minds in football over the course of his 13-year career ... including Andy Reid and Mike Tomlin. Vick also spent time as a coaching intern with the Chiefs in 2017.
Before switching to coaching, Vick was an NFL analyst for FOX Sports ... joining the network in 2017.
No word on who will be joining his staff ... but local reports said the names will "likely be familiar to fans."