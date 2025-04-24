Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

New Orleans Saints Kelvin Banks Jr. Draft Pick Overshadowed By Vomiting Baby

Kelvin Banks Jr. is going to need a few napkins to go along with his new Saints jersey ... 'cause the former Texas star's baby upchucked all over the place -- right as New Orleans was drafting the offensive lineman!!

The hilarious scene just unfolded as Roger Goodell was reading off the ex-Longhorn's name out at Lambeau Field.

Check it out ... Banks Jr. was celebrating the selection with his family from a remote location -- and there was so much excitement in the room, his little one vomited all over Mom.

No one in the room looked too concerned about the ailment -- indicating it was likely nothing more than a bit of an upset tummy at a chaotic time.

Kelvin Banks texas getty 2
Getty

Saints fans, meanwhile, are hoping Banks Jr. will do for them what he did for UT over the last few years -- which is bully defensive linemen ... and help his quarterbacks from feeling sick of a pass rush.