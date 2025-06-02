Puka Nacua Reveals Advice He Gave Brother Samson After UFL Slap Incident

Play video content TMZSports.com

It's been about a month since Puka Nacua's brother, Samson Nacua, slapped a fan following a UFL game ... and now he's telling TMZ Sports the advice he gave his older bro after the ugly incident.

We caught up with the L.A. Rams star at LAX ... where we asked him about the counsel he provided 27-year-old Samson after the late April incident.

"Try to be able to compose yourself," Puka said. "You want to always protect yourself and your teammates. That's something my mom raised me in. But you shouldn't cross that line for sure."

24-year-old Puka joked that the two used to go at it themselves back in the day ... and when we asked who would win those battles, he admitted Samson had his number.

"He's got a little bit of size," he said. "He's a little bit taller than I am, but I think I got him now."

We also had to ask Puka about his new teammate, Davante Adams, who the Rams signed this offseason. Nacua is pumped to play with a guy he's watched for years.

"I'm excited, I can't wait," he said. "I'm ready to head back to the facility right now to watch the tape and get out there with 17."