Puka Nacua and Girlfriend Hallie Aiono Announce They're Having Baby Boy

Mother's Day had an extra special meaning at Puka Nacua's house ... 'cause the star wide receiver's girlfriend revealed the couple is expecting their first child!

Hallie Aiono shared the exciting news on Instagram, posting that the two are preparing to welcome a baby boy into the world.

Play video content

While they didn't reveal the due date ... with the two already confirming the gender, it's fair to assume Aiono's at least halfway through the pregnancy.

The news comes on the heels of the Rams star openly admitting his desire to retire by the age of 30 recently on the "Join The Lobby Podcast" -- revealing he hopes to go out on top just like Aaron Donald.

In that same appearance, the 23-year-old talked about starting a family and wanting a "starting five."

"I came from a big family. I need five. Boys. I need five boys for sure. But also, I want to be a part of their lives and be as active as I can with them."

He's nearly 1/5 of the way there!

Nacua started dating Hallie in 2021 during their days at BYU. It took a couple of years, but the sports world came to know her after she posted a TikTok after Puka's first career NFL touchdown in 2023, and the tears were flowing.