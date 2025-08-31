Kurt Warner Says Matthew Stafford, Rams Have 'Great Shot' To Make Super Bowl Run

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Los Angeles Rams are a solid bet to be in Super Bowl LX, so says Kurt Warner, who tells TMZ Sports as long as Matthew Stafford stays healthy, they've got a real shot at winning it all!!

We asked the Hall of Famer all about his old team at LAX before the 2025-26 NFL season kicks off on September 4 ... and it's safe to say he's drinking the blue and gold-colored Kool-Aid.

"I think they got a great shot this year," Warner said confidently before backing his stance.

"Their defense is young and talented. You bring over Davante [Adams] to go along with Puka [Nacua] and Matthew and coach [Sean] McVay. I think the sky's the limit."

Warner emphasized how crucial it is for Stafford to stay healthy, saying the Rams are unstoppable when he's at his full strength -- just like when they won Super Bowl LVI.

And, in his eyes, they're capable of doing it again.

"I mean, you look around the NFC, I mean, I still think the Eagles may be the most overall talented team, but there's a number of other teams, including the Rams, that got a shot."

There's another QB Warner is fired up to watch this season ... his son, E.J., who will be the No. 1 signal caller for the Fresno State Bulldogs.