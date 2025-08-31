Kurt Warner Says Matthew Stafford, Rams Have 'Great Shot' To Make Super Bowl Run
The Los Angeles Rams are a solid bet to be in Super Bowl LX, so says Kurt Warner, who tells TMZ Sports as long as Matthew Stafford stays healthy, they've got a real shot at winning it all!!
We asked the Hall of Famer all about his old team at LAX before the 2025-26 NFL season kicks off on September 4 ... and it's safe to say he's drinking the blue and gold-colored Kool-Aid.
"I think they got a great shot this year," Warner said confidently before backing his stance.
"Their defense is young and talented. You bring over Davante [Adams] to go along with Puka [Nacua] and Matthew and coach [Sean] McVay. I think the sky's the limit."
Warner emphasized how crucial it is for Stafford to stay healthy, saying the Rams are unstoppable when he's at his full strength -- just like when they won Super Bowl LVI.
And, in his eyes, they're capable of doing it again.
"I mean, you look around the NFC, I mean, I still think the Eagles may be the most overall talented team, but there's a number of other teams, including the Rams, that got a shot."
There's another QB Warner is fired up to watch this season ... his son, E.J., who will be the No. 1 signal caller for the Fresno State Bulldogs.
He gave us the inside scoop on the advice he has passed along to his son ... and how he's helping E.J. prepare for this big opportunity.