Matthew Stafford's Rams Teammate Says QB Is 'Easily A Hall of Famer'

Start molding the bronze bust and measuring lengths for the gold jacket ... according to Quentin Lake, Matthew Stafford will "easily" be a Hall of Famer whenever he decides to retire from the NFL.

Lake -- who's been the L.A. quarterback's teammate since 2022 -- made no bones about it during a sit-down with TMZ Sports this week ... saying straight up Stafford is "100 percent" an HOFer.

The 26-year-old defensive back explained he's gotten to see Stafford up-close at practices weekly for the last three years ... and he just knows there aren't many who have ever played the game at a higher-level.

In fact, he says the signal-caller has recently earned two nicknames around the building over his deep-ball throwing ability and eye manipulation tactics -- "Mr. Long Handoffs" and "Mr. No-Look."

"I have no doubt in my mind that he'll be wearing a gold jacket whenever he retires," Lake said.

Of course, there are some in the NFL world who feel differently. After all, Stafford's only made the Pro Bowl twice in his 16-year career.

But Lake -- the son of former NFL All-Pro Carnell Lake -- is adamant he'd get his HOF vote if he had one.

"I mean, you look at it," Quentin told us. "Got a Super Bowl. Has had a fantastic career. Great father. Great teammate."

"In my mind," he continued, "no doubt about it -- he'll be a Hall of Famer."

