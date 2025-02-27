NFL Reporters Involved In Alleged Verbal Argument At Starbucks

Media beef at the NFL Combine ... with a verbal altercation reportedly breaking out between two top football insiders at a Starbucks -- to the point where league security is apparently involved.

The news broke Wednesday night when Barstool Sports personality PFT Commenter claimed a "Serious big time media confrontation AT STARBUCKS between two NFL news breakers" took place.

Pro Football Talk later reported it was between NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport and fellow insider Jordan Schultz.

According to the outlet, Schutlz approached Rapoport while he was talking to an agent and said they needed to have a chat. Rapoport reportedly replied that there was no need.

PFT stated Schultz then made accusations toward Rap and got in his face.

After being told to step back ... Jordan allegedly told the NFL Media employee, "If this happens again, we're gonna have a f***ing problem."

The situation seems to have stemmed from a report Schultz put out ... which stated Matthew Stafford met with Tom Brady in Montana amid the quarterback's contract talks with the Rams.

Rapoport did his own report on the meet-up ... saying that the two happened to be at the same ski resort -- and it was by no means a recruitment attempt to get Stafford to Brady's Raiders.

According to the report, league security is now looking into the matter.

In a text, Schultz told the outlet, "It really isn't anything too much. Ian Rapoport and I had a verbal confrontation. It lasted a little over a minute."

"Rapoport was the one who called security shortly after, but it never escalated further."