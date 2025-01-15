Kelly Stafford Felt 'Huge Guilt' ... Bringing Sick Kids On Rams Team Plane

Play video content The Morning After Media

Kelly Stafford says she felt massive guilt bringing her sick children aboard the L.A. Rams charter flight ... knowing the players had a hugely important playoff game on the horizon!

Stafford opened up on the situation on the latest episode of "The Morning After" ... just days after she documented her daughters' sickness on social media in the leadup to the Wild Card tilt vs. the Vikings.

"We were sick on that flight," Stafford said, "and there was a huge guilt factor to me going 'should we be on this plane right now because everyone surrounding us and everyone who has to play this game?'"

Even by the time the football was kicked off, one of the Stafford children still wasn't feeling well, vomiting in the bathroom, which Kelly documented on social media.

Despite all the adversity (sickness, fires), Matt and his teammates prevailed, beating down the Vikings, 27-9, in a lopsided game.

Afterward, Dad was right there to hug the kiddos after earning the dub.

Kelly -- who married Matthew in 2015 -- considered staying home with the kids, rather than attending the game in Glendale, AZ (which was moved due to the wildfires).

But, after talking with friends and Matt, the decision was clear.

"Matthew was like 'No, we will do whatever it takes but we are all getting on this plane,'" KS said.

"We're going to be together right now."