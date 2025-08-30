Travis Kelce Gets Offer From Jeff Jarrett To Wrestle In AEW After NFL Career

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Travis Kelce somehow needs a job after his NFL days are over ... wrestling legend Jeff Jarrett tells TMZ Sports he'll happily welcome the tight end to the AEW.

The 58-year-old squared circle titan -- who's currently working as the AEW's Director of Business Development -- said to us this week he'll find a spot for Kelce in the org. if the Chiefs superstar wants it.

Jarrett made it clear it wouldn't just be some kind of publicity grab, noting he truly thinks Kelce has what it takes to entertain the wrestling masses.

"I think he can make a lot of noise," Jarrett said of Travis. "Him and his brother are showmen at heart. You can tell it's in their DNA."

Jarrett shouldn't have too hard of a time getting word of his offer to Travis ... considering how well he knows the NFLer's fiancée, Taylor Swift.

If you weren't aware, Swift used to babysit Jarrett's daughters when she was a teen in Hendersonville, Tenn. ... and Jarrett says he still keeps in contact with her dad, Scott, to this day.