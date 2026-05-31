The official Instagram account for the Obama White House started posted some strange content Sunday ... with someone claiming the White House is under Shiite control ... and it turns out it was the work of a hacker.

Barack Obama has his own personal page, but the hack happened with the @obamawhitehouse IG account ... the official account for The Obama White House.

There were some posts that went up that raised eyebrows ... including an A.I.-generated image with a caption that translated to, "The White House is under Shiites' control."

The hacker also made some IG stories.

A rep for Meta confirmed the hack and told us the account has since been secured ... and now the unauthorized content has been scrubbed.

It looks like the account's last legit post was Jan. 20, 2017 ... when Donald Trump had his first presidential inauguration.