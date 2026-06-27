Victoria Robinson and Her Dad Spotted at Tom Sandoval's House: Photos

Victoria Lee Robinson and her father showed up at Tom Sandoval's house Friday ... the day after they were kicked out of the house by a judge.

It's unclear if they were packing up their belongings, but Victoria and Will were seen at the reality star's Los Angeles abode the same day Will filed his own restraining order against Sandoval following an explosive argument around a backyard fire pit. The judge immediately denied Will's request for a restraining order.

Victoria was later spotted walking out of court ... holding what appeared to be documents in her hand while talking on the phone. To be clear, she has not filed any sort of restraining order at this moment.

It's surprising to see Victoria and Will on the property ... you'll remember, Thursday a judge ordered the two to move out of the house ASAP -- which they may be doing in these photos.

The TRO was handed down after Tom alleged Victoria had roughed him up after a night of heavy drinking. Video from the evening in question also showed Tom seemingly shoving Will into a lit fire pit.

Tom claims Victoria has been abusive during their relationship ... including punching him in the face, throwing a full Gatorade bottle at him, verbally abusing him, and changing passwords on his phone and social media ... along with tracking him via an AirTag.