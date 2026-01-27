Ernie Hudson Didn't Know He Was Taking Over Carl Weathers' 'Toy Story' Role

Fans Knew I Was Filling In For Carl Weathers Before I Did!!!

Ernie Hudson is filling in for the late Carl Weathers by voicing Combat Carl in the upcoming "Toy Story 5" ... but Ernie told us he was the last to know!

We caught up with the 80-year-old actor Monday outside NBC in NYC, where we asked him when he found out he was taking over for Carl.

He answered ... "Not until I actually started working. And the studio didn't tell me but the fans did. The fans are amazing. They know more than I do."

Having watched all of the "Toy Story" movies, Ernie said, "I was very happy to be included but I didn't know I was stepping in for Carl, who was a good friend."

As you know ... Carl passed from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in 2024 at 76. Prior to his death, Carl played the role of action figure Combat Carl in the 2013 TV special "Toy Story of Terror!" and 2019's "Toy Story 4."

Despite the lack of communication, Ernie admitted there was one bright side to being left in the dark about filling in for his buddy -- he wasn't nervous about it at all.

He said, "I think the fact that I didn't know in the beginning was probably for the better."