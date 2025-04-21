Ernie Hudson Takes Over 'Toy Story' Role After Death of Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers may have sadly left us ... but his "Toy Story" role will live on in the Disney franchise with help from Ernie Hudson, TMZ has learned.

Production sources tell us ... the "Ghostbusters" icon has been cast as Combat Carl, the character played by the "Rocky" legend, who died last year at 76.

Combat Carl is the G.I. Joe-type action figure toy line in the TS universe ... and after his unforgettable role in "Predator," it made perfect sense that CW fit the mold (pun intended)!

As you likely recall ... the beloved actor passed away peacefully last February while surrounded by loved ones -- due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

His death sent shockwaves through Hollywood, as few knew he was even ill since he was still working in high-profile projects, such as Disney's "The Mandalorian."

Combat Carl is clearly in good hands ... Ernie being a stud in his own right after bustin' all of those ghosts!