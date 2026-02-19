Woody Sports a Bald Spot in Pixar's Newest 'Toy Story 5' Trailer
Pixar’s longest-running franchise is back -- and the first "Toy Story 5" trailer just hit our childhood right in the midlife crisis ... 'cause Woody’s rocking a full-on bald spot!
Yep, Tom Hanks’ iconic cowboy is officially showing his age thanks to some unexpected scalp real estate -- and it all ties straight into the plot, as flashy tech starts stealing kids’ attention and leaving all the old-school toys in the dust.
The chaos kicks off with Bonnie glued to her new Lilypad smart table -- forcing Jessie, Forky, Slinky Dog, Hamm, Trixie, an army of Buzz Lightyears & co to drag Woody out of retirement after he rode off into the sunset with Bo Peep.
But Woody’s comeback isn’t exactly heroic -- his bald patch makes it crystal clear he’s not the fresh-faced sheriff he once used to be ... and he's even discriminated against by one savage toy, who urges him to fix it with a brown marker.🫨
"Toy Story 5" hits theaters June 19 ... where the only thing falling faster than the toys is Woody’s strands!