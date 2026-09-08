NFL Star Aaron Donald's Alleged Private Texts With Ex Revealed In Court Battle

Aaron Donald's private messages with his ex, Jaelynn Blakey, were revealed as part of their bitter court battle.

TMZ obtained the alleged messages as the exes fought over a French bulldog he says had bitten both of their children. Aaron claimed Jaelynn promised to remove the animal, but eventually backtracked.

On June 26, 2026, Aaron wrote his ex, "Is that dog back in that house?"

Jaelynn replied, "Why were the kids never brought back? It went from going Saturday to a few hours to it's to [sic] late we'll be back Sunday afternoon to nothing ..."

Aaron fired back, "Is that dog still there?"

After Jaelynn failed to respond to his question, Aaron said, "But on another note don't fill comfortable with kids in that house with that dog. It bit 3 people in the face and 2 of those people was Jaeda and AJ."

He continued, "You said you got read [sic] of the dog and it keep popping back up not really understand the disconnect with that."

Aaron added, "There's multiple different places you can put the dog; it's just not stable having that dog around no kids because it got a history of bitting , it already happened multiple times." He also accused her of telling their kids not to tell him about the dog being at the home.

In an email dated July 2, 2026, Jaelynn called out Aaron's claims via an email to his lawyers. She denied hiding the dog. She said, "Why would I tell my children that when the dog moves freely and talk with their father daily at my home, and he can see for himself?"

She added, "You have no proof of that, so let's not even start making accusations ... I would never tell them that. I told Mr. Donald at the time of the incident the dog was removed ... and he was. Your claims are ridiculous."

Jaelynn denied she agreed to permanently remove the dog and said the children were not afraid of it.