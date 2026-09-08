Malik Beasley Seeks Travel Approval Amid Federal Betting Case

Malik Beasley wants a break from his federal travel restrictions ... so he can see his kids in California and then jet off to Hawaii for work.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, Beasley asked a judge for permission to travel from September 6 through 15, with stops in Rancho Mirage, Beverly Hills, and Hawaii.

The NBA baller's lawyer says the California leg is personal -- Beasley wants to spend a few days with his two young children before school starts.

Then it's all business in Hawaii ... where he's scheduled for a resort promotion tied to his social media work.

The docs say prosecutors have no objection to the trip ... Beasley also offered to hand over his full itinerary, stay reachable by phone, and return to Miami after the trip.

As we reported ... Beasley was charged in June in a federal sports betting case tied to his NBA performance during the 2023-24 season.