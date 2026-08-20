NBA's Anthony Edwards Ordered to Pay Child Support For Kid He Says He Never Met

For Kid He Says He Never Met

NBA star Anthony Edwards is now on the hook for $14K a month in child support to his ex, Alexandria Descroches, and the money is for a kid he claims he's never even met.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the amount was determined based on the Minnesota Timberwolves guard's monthly income of nearly $4.8 million ... and the figure represents a massive increase over the baseline amount of around $3,200 per month. Alexandria was asking for a higher amount in child support.

The docs say Alexandria pulls in around $1,016 per month. She testified that she hopes to complete her college education to better support the child.

The court noted that Anthony has enough money to spend $31K on food, $70K on entertainment, and $30K on vacations every month.

In addition to child support, the judge ordered Anthony to take out a life insurance policy worth around $2.6 million with Alexandria named as the primary beneficiary ... and pay Alexandria's legal fees totaling more than $21K.

Alexandria and Anthony share a son named Amir, born in 2023. The docs note Anthony admitted under oath that he never met his son in person and is not seeking to have any parenting time with the kid.

As TMZ first reported, Anthony was ordered to pay $3K to his other baby mama, Ayesha Howard, over their daughter.