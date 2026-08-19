Chuck Liddell Accuses Ex-Wife of Abducting Their Teenage Daughter

Chuck Liddell is accusing his ex-wife Heidi of abducting one of their children ... TMZ has learned.

Chuck beelined it to Los Angeles County Superior Court this week and filed an emergency custody order -- which was obtained by TMZ -- requesting that their oldest child, 14-year-old Guinevere, be returned to him and placed in his custody full time.

The former UFC fighter claims Heidi abducted their teen Wednesday, right before she was supposed to attend her first day of high school. He says Heidi manipulated Guinevere into relocating to Orange County against court orders.

Chuck alleges this all started when Heidi realized her attempt to get court permission to move both their kids -- Guinevere and 13-year-old Charlie -- to Newport Beach, California would not work before the kids started the fall semester.

He says that when she realized it wouldn't work, Heidi proceeded to disobey several custody-related orders, including not using the co-parenting communication app, using the children as messengers, failing to bring Guinevere to extracurricular activities, and not following the court-ordered custody schedule.

Chuck alleges Heidi took Guinevere during his custodial week last Thursday with "no intent to return her."

He tells the court he fears Guinevere will "suffer irreparable harm by missing her first week of school" and will get booted from her volleyball team, which she tried out for this summer to earn a spot.

This, Chuck said, will impact Guinevere's emotional and physical well-being ... and has caused "immense undue stress and turmoil" for her younger brother as they are very close.

The former pro athlete is asking the court to only allow monitored visitation to Heidi pending a formal hearing on this matter so she cannot "manipulate" the children, take them away again, or alienate them from him. He has requested sole physical custody of both Guinevere and Charlie until a hearing has taken place as well.

Heidi tells TMZ a much different story ... saying she never abducted Guinevere and claiming the teen begged her to take her from her father's home.

She adds ..."For the past 5 years after our divorce, Chuck has been obsessed with staying in my life and trying to control me" and says their kids "don't feel safe speaking up to him at this point."

Heidi tells TMZ she's "exhausted" from the drama, adding ... "My door has always been open for my kids to see Chuck and I never abducted anyone."

As we previously reported, the exes finalized their divorce in April 2025 ... almost four years after he initially filed.