Chuck Liddell Finalizes Divorce From Wife Heidi

Chuck Liddell and his wife Heidi have officially finalized their divorce ... bringing a close to a longtime split.

The former MMA star and his ex-wife of more than a decade settled their divorce earlier this week, according to documents obtained by TMZ ... almost four years after he initially filed.

According to documents, Chuck and Heidi are sharing joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children ... with the two alternating holidays every year.

Chuck will pay $5K a month in child support and several major expenses, including private school and college tuition -- putting $700K in an education fund to do so. He's will also cover out-of-pocket medical expenses and the cost of extracurricular activities.

Liddell will also make a one-time, lump sum payment of $771K in spousal support to Heidi ... though it appears he will not have to make more payments after doing so.

Included in the documents is also a detailed list of personal property the two are splitting up ... with Chuck retaining his company Iceman Productions, a Cadillac Escalade, four guns and a number of other assets.

Heidi's walking away with a BMW, two guns and several of her own companies along with other assets as well.

A judge has signed off on the order -- so, the two are officially donezo .. which leaves the door wide open for Chuck to marry his new partner, Heidi Rae. Same first name as his ex-wife, but a different Heidi.

We broke the story ... Chuck filed for divorce in fall 2021 just days after he was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident. He was not charged in the incident, and claimed he was in fact the victim of domestic abuse.