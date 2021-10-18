Chuck Liddell & Wife Will Not Be Prosecuted For Domestic Violence

Chuck Liddell and his estranged wife, Heidi, just caught a break in their domestic violence case ... 'cause the L.A. District Attorney has decided NOT to prosecute the couple after they were allegedly involved in a physical confrontation last week.

TMZ Sports has learned authorities spoke with Liddell, Heidi, and their child ... and determined that they likely were involved in an argument that turned physical, but no one was seriously hurt -- so, no charges.

Chuck and Heidi's daughter did tell prosecutors she witnessed her parents pushing each other. The report also indicated Chuck had a red mark on his face ... while Heidi had no visible injuries.

As we previously reported, Chuck adamantly denies he was the aggressor ... and instead claims he was actually the victim.

We broke the story ... Chuck was arrested early Monday morning after cops received a 911 call for a domestic disturbance.

Chuck was taken to a local Los Angeles jail. Heidi was given a citation.