Chuck Liddell Arrested For Domestic Violence ... In L.A. Jail

Chuck Liddell was arrested early Monday morning for domestic violence ... and the UFC legend is currently sitting in a Los Angeles jail cell.

TMZ Sports has learned the L.A. Sherriff's Department received a call about a fight at a Liddell's San Fernando Valley home. When cops arrived, they investigated ... and determined the 51-year-old former fighter was involved in a verbal argument that turned physical.

We're told the alleged victim is Liddell's wife. She did not require medical attention.

Chuck was taken to jail ... where bail was set at $20,000. He's listed at 6'2" and 240 pounds on his booking sheet.

Of course, Liddell -- AKA The Iceman -- was once one of the UFC's biggest stars and best fighters in his heyday ... with wins over Tito Ortiz, Vitor Belfort, Randy Couture and Alistair Overeem.

Liddell last fought Ortiz in 2018 ... and last year, said he was retiring for the time being.

Liddell has stayed in the fighting scene in retirement ... recently serving as referee for the Aaron Carter vs. Lamar Odom Celebrity Boxing match.