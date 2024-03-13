Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Chuck Liddell On Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul, 'As Soon As Tyson Hits Him, It's Over'

Chuck Liddell On Tyson Vs. Jake Paul ... If Iron Mike Hits him, It's Over!!!

3/13/2024 12:20 AM PT
ONE HIT AND IT'S OVER
You better not blink if Mike Tyson connects during his bout with Jake Paul ... 'cause Chuck Liddell tells TMZ Sports a KO is guaranteed if an Iron Mike haymaker lands.

"As soon as Tyson hits him," the UFC legend said of the upcoming boxing match, "it's over."

Liddell didn't mince any words when giving his thoughts on the superfight out at LAX this month ... saying he believes even at 57 years old, Tyson's got to be the favorite.

As for why, the Iceman made it clear he's still a huge believer in the former heavyweight champ's hands.

"The last thing to go is power," Liddell said. "Last thing to go is power."

"If he hits him, it's over."

Most betting websites feel differently -- Paul is the favorite on the majority of them. After all, he is only 27 years old and 9-1 in his career -- and he's coming off two easy victories.

But, listen to Liddell ... he seems to think there's just no chance.

"If you've seen Mike," he said, "he still hits."

As for any advice he's got for Paul ... Chuck made it short and sweet -- "Keep covered up, man."

Fight's slated to go down in four months -- be warned, Jake!

