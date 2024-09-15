Chuck Liddell Says Conor McGregor Could Rack Up Votes In Presidential Run

Play video content TMZSports.com

Conor McGregor recently expressed interest in running for president of Ireland. But, despite his popularity, does the former champ-champ stand any chance at winning his nation's highest office??

Chuck Liddell thinks he just might ... telling TMZ Sports he believes "The Notorious" can rack up some votes!

We caught up with "The Iceman" at LAX this week and asked him for his thoughts on McGregor's desire to run for public office, and whether he sees a world where Conor can actually win.

"He's a fighter, he's a champion," Liddell said. "You have that leadership ability. I don't know what his politics are, I don't know what his thing is, but you have that drive."

It's not hard to imagine McGregor garnering some support in his home country. He's one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. But Liddell says getting votes doesn't necessarily mean he'll be good at the job.

"Just because I'm a good fighter doesn't mean I can go run my buddy's company. I know guys are great at what they do, I can't do it, but they can't do what I do either. It's a difference. I don't know him well enough to know, but I think if he puts his mind [he can] get the votes and see what he can do."

Given Conor's desire to run, and rival Tito Ortiz's short-lived career as a politician, we asked Chuck if politics could be in his future.

"[Tito] was funny, there's some good videos on," he said. "That was entertaining."