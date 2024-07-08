Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Chuck Liddell Shows Off Massive Tricked-Out Hummer At LAX

Chuck Liddell Pulls Up To LAX In Custom Truck ... Check Out My Ride!!!

The Ice Man's got an iced-out truck ... and he ain't afraid to show it off!!!

Check out the ride Chuck Liddell pulled up in at LAX earlier last week -- it's a custom 2005 H2 Hummer -- and he tells TMZ Sports it's an absolute blast to drive!!

The UFC legend says he actually first got it as a gift from Dana White for taking part in the UFC's "Ultimate Fighter" show years ago -- but, just recently, he had it a bit redone by a custom car shop.

Take a look at it ... it's got all the bells and whistles these days -- including a big rack and customized paint job!!

Liddell says he gets a ton of use out of it too -- off-roading in it frequently and even recently taking it out for a shooting sesh.

"It's a fun car," he told us.

There is one downside to it all, however ... Chuck says the gas mileage ain't great -- but, hey, small price to pay for being so badass!!

