Chuck Liddell Explains Viral Yacht Mishap ... Here's What Happened!!!

Chuck Liddell is finally addressing what led to him going overboard on a Lamborghini yacht last month ... telling TMZ Sports it was a simple whoopsie-daisy moment.

The Iceman turned into Aquaman during a recent trip to San Diego ... falling off the side of the luxurious watercraft in front of all his peers -- requiring some serious assistance to get out of the water.

Liddell chalked the fall up to his animated hand gestures while talking ... and once he lost his balance, he only had two options -- hit the deck or aim for the H20.

Of course, Liddell chose the latter ... and in his opinion, that was the best way to avoid getting hurt.

The former UFC superstar says he's a pro when it comes to boats ... and he's pretty adventurous at sea, even doing flips off top decks of much bigger vessels in the past.

As for how he's doing, Liddell says he's completely fine ... so everyone can relax.