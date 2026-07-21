NBA Star Anthony Edwards Scores in Child Support Battle Over 1-Year-Old

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NBA star Anthony Edwards scored a victory in his never-ending battle with his baby mama, Ayesha Howard, after a Georgia judge ruled on child support for their 1-year-old daughter, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a Georgia judge ordered the Minnesota Timberwolves star to pay $3,222 a month in child support.

In 2023, Anthony signed a 5-year deal with the Timberwolves worth over $200 Million. Ayesha’s monthly income was listed as zero.

The judge noted Ayesha did not appear at trial and provided no evidence to back up her claims.

Per the docs, Anthony has been paying child support since January 2025 … beginning with an initial payment of $20K, followed by $5K a month through the date of trial. Anthony paid a total of $110K in child support so far.

As TMZ previously reported, Ayesha filed a child support case in California, while Anthony filed his in Georgia. He claimed Ayesha had no ties to California … despite her claims otherwise. He claimed she filed the case in Los Angeles in an attempt to get a higher child support award.

In court, Anthony's lawyers argued Ayesha kept dragging out the case and asked the judge to not allow her to file additional motions in the California case.