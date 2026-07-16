'Deadliest Catch' Star Jake Anderson and Estranged Wife Fight Over Child Support

Jake Anderson -- star on the hit show "Deadliest Catch" -- and his wife Jenna are going through what looks like a pretty messy divorce ... because they don't agree on much in legal filings ... and money is a big issue.

Us Weekly reviewed documents in the split ... which show the two squabbling over most everything ... even the details of their relationship timeline.

According to the report, the two list different dates of separation ... Jake, who filed for divorce in September of last year, says they separated August 1, 2025 ... while Jenna insists they split about two weeks before that.

As for money ... Jake insists "spousal support is not needed" ... while Jenna says she needs Jake's assistance moving forward. She also called his breakdown of child-related costs "too vague" -- though she agrees with splitting.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jenna's asking that Jake pay her legal fees ... costs associated with educational needs and extracurricular activities. She wants the court to accept her child custody plan instead of his.

The pair married in 2012 ... though Jenna writes in her legal filing that they were in a committed, marriage-like relationship beginning in 2009. She notes to the court that she'll be returning to her maiden name.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.