'Deadliest Catch 'Star Todd Meadows' Ex Alleged He Had Drinking Problems Before Death

Todd Meadows’ ex claimed he had issues with alcohol as part of her request for primary custody … several months before his tragic death ... TMZ has learned.

In May 2025, the late "Deadliest Catch" star's ex, Kennady Harvey, filed a petition, obtained by TMZ, over the custody and support of their two kids.

Kennady asked for the court to set child support and to award her primary custody of their 1-year-old and 5-month-old.

She asked for limits on Todd’s visits with their kids due to his alleged substance abuse issues with alcohol.

She asked that Todd not drink or use marijuana around the kids and that his visits all be supervised.

The case had no movement after Kennady filed the initial petition.

As TMZ previously reported, 25-year-old Todd died on Feb. 25 after falling overboard while working on the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea during production of Deadliest Catch. The official cause of death was ruled as "drowning with probable hypothermia," along with "submersion of body in cold water.”