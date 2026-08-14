Abby Elliott's Estranged Husband Seeking Spousal Support In Divorce

I Need Her to Bear the Cost of Spousal Support!!!

Abby Elliott's estranged husband wants her to cut him monthly checks ... as their bitter divorce heats up and they fight over finances.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Bill Kennedy filed a response to her divorce petition ... and he's requesting spousal support.

Bill, who was married to Abby for a decade, is also asking to block the court's ability to award spousal support to her. He also asks that Abby pay his attorneys' fees.

He wants joint legal and physical custody of their two children ... 5-year-old Edith and 3-year-old William Kennedy.

There's a lot of information Bill doesn't seem to have at this time ... he says the date of separation is "TBD" -- while Abby claimed in her own filing it was July 8, 2026. Bill's also asking the judge for more time to determine what constitutes his separate property and debts ... writing that they are "unknown at this time."

We broke the story ... Abby filed for divorce last month -- citing "irreconcilable differences."

Abby also requested spousal support and asked to terminate the court's ability to award him any. She also wants him to foot the bill for her attorney’s fees.